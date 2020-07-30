One of the standouts at the Kansas City Showcase at Park Hill South High School was Kansas State commit Austin Weiner. He didn't even excel at the position he will play in college, either.

Weiner will be an offensive tackle but is currently working out as a tight end and his size and movement skills stick out as huge assets to his game.

There isn't a ton of plays, but the focus should be how well he moves and how athletic he is at 6-foot-7 and about 250 pounds. That translates to offensive tackle, which will be his home in Manhattan.