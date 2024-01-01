Way too early Kansas State 2024 offensive depth chart
Kansas State ended their season on a high note, beating North Carolina State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
And while 2023 will leave behind the sacrifice of a mascot and multiple players, the 2024 season will surely bring new excitement.
Avery Johnson is the team's nailed-down starter at quarterback following Will Howard's decision to enter the transfer portal, and the team will have a new offensive coordinator after Collin Klein hopped on a jet to College Station to join Texas A&M's staff.
Kansas State's roster will look different before the start of spring camp, but there is no better time to look forward to the season.
Here is a way-too-early depth chart for the Wildcats' offense for the 2024 season.
QUARTERBACK
Starter: Avery Johnson
Backup: Jacob Knuth -or- Kellen Simoncic -or- Blake Barnett
There won't be much discussion about who's starting at this position because Avery Johnson is the team's starter. However, the backup quarterback spot is up for grabs between Jacob Knuth, Wabash transfer Kellen Simoncic, and true freshman Blake Barnett.
Knuth backed up Johnson in the bowl game, and Simoncic started ten games at the Division II level with Wabash. But Barnett is a unique player and will be enrolling early, allowing him to compete for a spot on the two-deep depth chart. However, it feels more likely that experience will win out.
RUNNING BACK
Starter: DJ Giddens
Backup: La'James White or Joe Jackson; DeVon Rice or John Price
Let's get the obvious out of the way: DJ Giddens is the team's starter.
Giddens will likely see most of the team's snaps next season, but there needs to be a pathway for other players to get carries. That leaves a spot for one of four players (including two true freshmen) to see playing time.
Joe Jackson and La'James White were the other running backs for the bowl game, but only White saw snaps. And those snaps were minimal, as he only saw one carry. A full spring camp could see one of those step up, but it's a giant question mark right now.
WIDE RECEIVER
X-RECEIVER
Starter: Keagan Johnson
Backup: Tre Spivey
Z-RECEIVER
Starter: Jadon Jackson
Backup: Erwin Nash or Ty Bowman or Trae Davis
SLOT-RECEIVER
Starter: Jayce Brown
Backup: Jacques Spradley-Demps
The wide receiver room is practically screaming for a savior, as this room won't look much different from the Pop-Tarts Bowl without an addition through the transfer portal.
Kansas State has looked for an additional wide receiver through the transfer portal, but as of Jan. 1, nothing has materialized. Things can change quickly, and they'll need to as Kansas State desperately needs to find someone who can step up next to Jayce Brown.
Ideally, that running mate would be a boundary receiver, but Brown is versatile and could play inside and out, depending on who is available. The advice for Kansas State needs to be to get the best wide receiver possible and figure out the fit later.
TIGHT END
Starter: Garrett Oakley
Backup: Will Swanson; Brayden Loftin
Garrett Oakley played every snap of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, signaling that Kansas State believes in Oakley's ability to replace Ben Sinnott. Will Swanson also saw a lot of snaps in the game, and the possibility of running two tight end sets often seems like a potential way to solve Kansas State's questions at wide receiver.
OFFENSIVE LINE
LEFT TACKLE:
Starter: Easton Kilty
Backup: John Pastore
LEFT GUARD
Starter: Taylor Poitier
Backup: Andrew Leingang
CENTER
Starter: Sam Hecht
Backup: Michael Capria
RIGHT GUARD
Starter: Hadley Panzer
Backup: Sam Shields
RIGHT TACKLE:
Starter: Carver Willis
Backup: Drake Bequeaith or Gus Hawkins
Easton Kilty can play across the offensive line but finished his last season at North Dakota as a left tackle. With the departure of KT Leveston, it feels like a good bet that he continues to play there.
Taylor Poitier and Carver Willis played a lot of football for Kansas State last season, and they'll be asked to be anchors along the offensive line. Same with Hadley Panzer.
Panzer started at right guard for Kansas State and will remain there next season. Poitier will likely replace Cooper Beebe at left guard, but he (or someone else) may move inside to center.
There's a lot of uncertainty. It will have to get figured out in due time.