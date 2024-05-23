Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie got some good news on Thursday evening, as 2025 guard Aniya Foy announced her commitment to the program via her social media channels.

Ranked as a four-star prospect in the 2025 class by ESPN, Foy chose K-State over North Carolina, Florida, Auburn, and SMU, who were heavily recruiting her.

A standout at Katy (Tx.) Cinco Ranch High School, Foy has emerged as one of the top scorers in the country. As a junior, Foy averaged 23.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, shooting 44% from the floor. Her scoring average ranked No. 172 in the nation, according to MaxPrep's data.

Foy scored over 30 points in seven games last season, including a season-high 36 points against Lake Creek in November. She ended up scoring double-digits in all but one game on the season.

Over her career, Foy averaged 19.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. She's also averaged 2.7 steals per contest.