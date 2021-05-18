Weber Announces 2021 Summer Camp Schedule

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Bruce Weber has announced his 2021 summer camp schedule for area youths on the university campus.

The former National Coach of the Year and 3-time conference Coach of the Year, along with his staff, will direct three summer camps, including Powercat Day Camp (grades 4-9) on Tuesday-Friday, June 8-11, Wildcat Day Camp (grades 1-6) from Wednesday-Friday, June 16-18 and a two-day Team Camp from Saturday-Sunday, June 26-27.

The camps will be played at multiple venues, including Bramlage Coliseum and Ice Family Basketball Center on the K-State campus. These camps are open to all entrants, limited only by number, age and grade level. The camper’s grade level is the one heading into the 2021-22 school year.

Due to the university’s COVID-19 attendance limits, parents or family members will not be allowed in the building for pick-up, drop-off or to observe camps. Campers will be required to wear a mask at all times.

The popular Father/Son Camp will not be held this summer.

The Powercat Day Camp, which runs Tuesday-Friday, June 8-11 from 9 a.m., to 1 p.m., CT, is available to youth in fourth through ninth grade at a cost of $225 per camper. The camp’s primary emphasis will be on the fundamentals of dribbling, passing, shooting, rebounding and defense, while preparing campers for middle school and high school basketball.

The Wildcat Day Camp, which runs Wednesday-Friday, June 16-18 from 9 a.m., to 1 p.m., CT, is available to youth in kindergarten to the sixth grade at a cost of $175 per camper. The camp’s focus will be on learning the game in fun environment while participating in drills and games with current K-State players and staff.

The two-day Team Camp runs from Saturday-Sunday, June 26-27 is open to any high school varsity and junior varsity teams with a minimum of seven players per team. Teams are guaranteed a minimum of five games plus a single elimination playoff. The cost is $140 per person for overnight campers and $90 for commuters.

Sign-up for 2021 Bruce Weber Summer Basketball Camps can be done at https://bruceweberbasketball.com/.

For more information on the camp, please contact the men’s basketball office at (785) 532.6531 or email bruceweberbasketballcamps@kstatesports.com.