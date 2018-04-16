The Class of 2018 is getting at lot of attention right now, as Kansas State stays very active on a promising transfer market.
That doesn't mean, however, K-State isn't investing a ton of time into the Class of 2019 as well.
Wildcat assistant coach Chester Frazier took the time to stop through North Carolina on Monday to check in with 6-foot-7 small forward prospect Justin McKoy of Panther Creek High School in Raleigh, N.C.
"I'd had contact with (Chester) Frazier on the phone, and then he came by to see me workout," McKoy told KSO. "It went well. I spoke with Coach Frazier to see how I could fit in and see K-State's style of play.
"I like the team," he added. "I saw them play multiple times this year, and I really could see how my play would fit in with their offense."
McKoy put up 21.4 points and nine rebounds a game last year and showed off an ability to shoot from range, with 60 of his 153 made field goals coming from beyond the arc.
The sturdy 225-pound forward also averaged 1.7 blocks and 1.2 steals a contest.
McKoy already claimed offers from Campbell, Florida International, Charleston , Hampton, McNeese State and UNC Gulf Coast prior to Frazier's visit.
He added another from Frazier and the Wildcats, giving him his first high-major offer he confirmed when talking to KSO Monday night.
He's also receiving interest from Clemson, N.C. State, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, among others.
"I'm always described and seen as very verstaile," McKoy said. "I can play multiple positions. I understand the important of defense and want to be the best defender. I take a lot of pride in passing and being a vocal leader, and I can be crafty scoring the ball inside and out."