The Class of 2018 is getting at lot of attention right now, as Kansas State stays very active on a promising transfer market.

That doesn't mean, however, K-State isn't investing a ton of time into the Class of 2019 as well.

Wildcat assistant coach Chester Frazier took the time to stop through North Carolina on Monday to check in with 6-foot-7 small forward prospect Justin McKoy of Panther Creek High School in Raleigh, N.C.

"I'd had contact with (Chester) Frazier on the phone, and then he came by to see me workout," McKoy told KSO. "It went well. I spoke with Coach Frazier to see how I could fit in and see K-State's style of play.

"I like the team," he added. "I saw them play multiple times this year, and I really could see how my play would fit in with their offense."