Bruce Weber was asked Monday morning for an update on Dean Wade's injury status but said he had not yet received word from a doctor's appointment Wade had scheduled at some point this morning.

Question: Do you have any concern about being the No. 4 but playing an opponent so close to its own home? Bruce Weber: "If you worry about the wrong things, you're going to get distracted. We're in the tournament. We got a four seed. We have to play a team that's really good. They've won 16 games in a row. We played them last year, and their coach knew then they were going to be good, and they are. "We've been pretty good away from home and won seven away games in our league. We won in the Virgin Islands. Hopefully those things will benefit us here. It is what it is. If you worry about that, you'll have your thoughts in the wrong place."



Question: You play early out there on Friday (11 a.m.), what are you trying to do to prepare for that? Weber: "The big thing is getting out there. We don't have total control of that but are trying to get out there Tuesday night to have a good practice at a decent time to match up with the game and get our sleep patterns right. We have to wait for the NCAA to get back to us with all the details and the flight time and all the things they take care of."

