You've probably already heard, but Kansas State's coaching staff was out in full force recruiting over the weekend.

A number of those visits led the Wildcats to the state of Texas, one of which included a trip to Sulphar Springs to see Class of 2019 prospect Victor Iwuakor.

"Coach (Bruce) Weber came to see me and just talk about stuff," Iwuakor said. "They said they are going to come see me live next week."

Coach Brad Korn had previously stopped in to see Iwuakor before Weber's visit.

An offer hasn't been discussed in detail yet as the Wildcats continue the evaluation process. Similar to fellow 2019 prospect Cody Collinsworth, the Wildcats will use these next couple of weeks to catch these players in action live to get a better sense of what they are dealing with.

Iwuakor says K-State will be seeing him play in Dallas next week.



