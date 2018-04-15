You've probably already heard, but Kansas State's coaching staff was out in full force recruiting over the weekend.
A number of those visits led the Wildcats to the state of Texas, one of which included a trip to Sulphar Springs to see Class of 2019 prospect Victor Iwuakor.
"Coach (Bruce) Weber came to see me and just talk about stuff," Iwuakor said. "They said they are going to come see me live next week."
Coach Brad Korn had previously stopped in to see Iwuakor before Weber's visit.
An offer hasn't been discussed in detail yet as the Wildcats continue the evaluation process. Similar to fellow 2019 prospect Cody Collinsworth, the Wildcats will use these next couple of weeks to catch these players in action live to get a better sense of what they are dealing with.
Iwuakor says K-State will be seeing him play in Dallas next week.
Listed at 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, Iwaukor is a bouncy power forward prospect who shows natural shot blocking instincts and the ability to develop into a solid rebounder and defender.
When asked about his game and how he would fit in at K-State, Iwuakor answered,"I play hard and have the kind of energy (K-State) wants."
Iwuakor already claims eight offers - including the likes of Texas A&M and Tulsa - among others.
TexasHoops (Lyndon Cook, Rivals.com) ANALYSIS: Iwuakor is a super bouncy interior player who is one of, if not the, best shot blocker in his class.
Iwuakor is electric on the glass and around the basket and will run the floor to punish the rim.
While his offensive skill set is still a little on the raw side, Iwuakor has the athleticism and drive to more than compensate for any lack of finesse. He has proven himself a prospect with a very high ceiling.