Wildcats offer Class of 2019 JC center Ugboh
Kansas State may not technically have any scholarships available for the Class of 2019 after already adding DaJuan Gordon, Montavious Murphy, Antonio Gordon and Goodnews Kpegeol, but that doesn't mean Bruce Weber's Wildcats aren't still doing work on the recruiting trail.
The graduation of Dean Wade will leave the Wildcats with just one proven Big 12 post player in Makol Mawien. Austin Trice has shown flashes, Levi Stockard has been in and out of the rotation, and Xavier Sneed can slide down and play the four.
So, there are options, but production does appear to be needed down low.
With that in mind, K-State has offered 6-foot-11 Iowa Western Community College center Emmanuel Ugboh.
"I’ve been talking to Coach (Chris) Lowery for some time now, but my head coach just told me when they offered," Ugboh said. "He thinks I can use my size to help them. Thinks I can help by playing hard, and that they use their bigs a lot"
Ugboh now claims offers from the Wildcats, UConn, Ole Miss and Rutgers, as well as a number of mid-major options.
The near seven-foot lefty averages 12.0 points per game on 65.8 percent field-goal shooting and 9.6 rebounds per game in just 18.8 minutes a night. He has started 29 of 30 games in his sophomore season for Iowa Western.
He's a traditional big in the sense he's not attempted a single three-point shot this season while adding in 1.5 blocks per game.
"I use my abilities to run the floor, defend, get rebounds, finish around the rim, protect the paint, etc," Ugboh said when asked to describe his game.
He did add that a visit has not been set up, saying, "Not yet, but I am interested."
