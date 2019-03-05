Kansas State may not technically have any scholarships available for the Class of 2019 after already adding DaJuan Gordon, Montavious Murphy, Antonio Gordon and Goodnews Kpegeol, but that doesn't mean Bruce Weber's Wildcats aren't still doing work on the recruiting trail.

The graduation of Dean Wade will leave the Wildcats with just one proven Big 12 post player in Makol Mawien. Austin Trice has shown flashes, Levi Stockard has been in and out of the rotation, and Xavier Sneed can slide down and play the four.

So, there are options, but production does appear to be needed down low.

With that in mind, K-State has offered 6-foot-11 Iowa Western Community College center Emmanuel Ugboh.

"I’ve been talking to Coach (Chris) Lowery for some time now, but my head coach just told me when they offered," Ugboh said. "He thinks I can use my size to help them. Thinks I can help by playing hard, and that they use their bigs a lot"