Week 12 Notebook: What we learned after the Baylor loss

THE DEFENSE

Kansas State had success stopping the Baylor running game. While they had 174 yards rushing, the Bears only averaged 3.6 yards per carry. Chris Klieman thought the defense played well on defense but didn't get off the field on third and fourth down. Ross Elder agreed that they were solid as a whole, but need to do better at preventing the opposition from converting on late downs. Cody Fletcher thought the most challenging part about Baylor was their physicality. They come at you with aggression. They did some new stuff that they had not seen on film, reflecting a bit of creativity on their part, too.

INJURY UPDATES

Skylar Thompson and Jahron McPherson were both injured during the game and did not return. Klieman was not sure of either of their statuses going forward, immediately after the game.

SENIOR NIGHT

It was senior night for K-State on Saturday. Over 30 were honored. It was an emotional final home game for Noah Johnson. He did commend the atmosphere inside the stadium and noted his love for playing inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Reggie Stubblefield made it clear that it was emotional for him. That wasn't a surprise, as he made it known when walking out of the tunnel during the ceremony before the game. According to him, Kansas State changed his life and appreciates everyone and what they have done for him. His only regret was not being able to spend more years in Manhattan. It was disappointing for Deuce Vaughn to not be able to send them all out with with a win. To come up short on Saturday will haunt him for a long time.

LACKING OFFENSIVE RHYTHM