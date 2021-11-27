Week 13 Notebook: Offensive plans, injury updates

FRUSTRATED

Chris Klieman was probably more frustrated after Friday's loss than at any point during his tenure in Manhattan. He even used that exact language at least six or seven different times during his press conference following the contest in Austin. Some of it was also because of the adversity they fought through earlier just to climb out of a 3-3 hole to become a 7-3 ball club. Dropping the last two games stings because of that. The players echoed the same sentiment.

SHORT-YARDAGE SITUATIONS

Kansas State was stuffed on two consecutive drives on a fourth and one, including one drive where it had a third and one and a fourth and one. And those weren't the only short yardage situations where they faltered. Klieman was interrogated during his postgame press conference about the play-calling in those situations. One of the items he tackled was if he had thought about running anything alternative to the 'wildcat' formation they used a couple of times. He admitted that they did, and thought about a few different ideas. And he stressed that their personnel should have enabled them to get a yard no matter what and that it has to be converted. There was apparent disgust about what transpired. They went for it on fourth down deep inside their own territory because the defense was tired and the offense needed to establish some rhythm. They wanted to get the ball to their best player in Deuce Vaughn, but he wasn't happy about how it looked.

Courtney Messingham (Kansas State University)

INJURY UPDATES

K-State was without Skylar Thompson, Jahron McPherson, Spencer Trussell and Robert Hentz against Texas. Thompson made progress throughout the week, but they decided to go in a different direction because he was still unable to push off when he threw the ball. Trussell made progress, too, but he didn't quite reach the point that they hoped in order for him to play. They knew McPherson wasn't going to be able to go earlier in the week after his injury against Baylor. Hentz was a bit of a surprise. They thought he would be available but it didn't come to fruition.

Skylar Thompson

MOVING FORWARD