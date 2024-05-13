Week in Review: Kaluma at G-League Elite Camp, Baseball Drops Series
This weekend, NBA Draft hopefuls flocked to Chicago to participate in the NBA G-League Elite Camp.
The NBA G-League Elite Camp allows prospects to showcase their skills on the court in front of NBA scouts, similar to the NBA Combine later this month. Players who impress in the NBA G-League Camp can also earn a call-up to the combine.
Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma was K-State's only participant in the event and had an up-and-down weekend in front of NBA scouts.
On the first day, Kaluma scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out five assists to lead his team to a win. His impressive shooting and versatile game certainly helped his NBA draft stock.
However, in his second game, Kaluma hit just one shot, finishing with six points, two rebounds, and one assist.
Kaluma was not called up to the NBA Draft Combine, meaning the 6-foot-7 forward with another year of eligibility will have a decision to make. While Kaluma can still participate in private workouts with NBA teams, it's unlikely that he'll hear his name called during the draft.
Although Kaluma did not earn an invite, former K-State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin was invited to the combine after a strong weekend in the Windy City.
BASEBALL DROPS SERIES
After taking the series opener against West Virginia on Friday, K-State struggled to gain momentum, dropping the last two games by a combined score of 25-5.
The loss drops K-State to 29-21 overall, and 13-14 in conference. If the Wildcats want to reach .500 in the Big 12, they'll need to win their last series of the season against BYU. That series begins on Friday.
In some ways, the West Virginia series was the culmination of frustrating play this season. While the Kansas series provided a brief reprieve, the Wildcats have been inconsistent in conference play.
Heading into the weekend, K-State was projected to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament as an at-large team. D1Baseball projected them as the No. 3 seed in the Santa Barbara region before the start of the West Virginia series.
FOOTBALL PLAYERS GRADUATE
14 football players graduated from K-State this weekend.
That list includes former tight end Ben Sinnott, who is participating in the Washington Commanders' rookie mini-camp. He graduated with a degree in marketing.
Here is the full list of K-State football graduates: