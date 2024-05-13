This weekend, NBA Draft hopefuls flocked to Chicago to participate in the NBA G-League Elite Camp.

The NBA G-League Elite Camp allows prospects to showcase their skills on the court in front of NBA scouts, similar to the NBA Combine later this month. Players who impress in the NBA G-League Camp can also earn a call-up to the combine.

Kansas State forward Arthur Kaluma was K-State's only participant in the event and had an up-and-down weekend in front of NBA scouts.

On the first day, Kaluma scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out five assists to lead his team to a win. His impressive shooting and versatile game certainly helped his NBA draft stock.

However, in his second game, Kaluma hit just one shot, finishing with six points, two rebounds, and one assist.

Kaluma was not called up to the NBA Draft Combine, meaning the 6-foot-7 forward with another year of eligibility will have a decision to make. While Kaluma can still participate in private workouts with NBA teams, it's unlikely that he'll hear his name called during the draft.

Although Kaluma did not earn an invite, former K-State forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin was invited to the combine after a strong weekend in the Windy City.