West Georgia DB Mar'Quavious Moss commits to K-State

West Georgia safety Mar'Quavious Moss committed to Kansas State on Friday afternoon, he announced on social media. Moss, who emerged as a highly sought-after player in the transfer portal, chose the Wildcats over Nebraska, Virginia, Georgia Tech, Tulane, and others.

Advertisement

Moss entered the transfer portal on Dec. 9 after a standout season in the defensive backfield for West Georgia in their inaugural FCS season. He finished the season with 56 tackles, including nine for loss, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. Moss began his college career at Dodge City (Kans.) Community College, where he spent one season before moving up to the Division I level. Moss appeared in nine games for Dodge City, recording 13 total tackles.

Although Moss primarily lined up as a safety for West Georgia, there's reason to believe the 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back could be a versatile piece for K-State's defense. The Wildcats are seeking safety help after Jordan Riley and Marques Sigle run out of eligibility. Moss, who played 830 snaps across defense and special teams last season, could slot into Sigle's role as a versatile safety who plays deep and in the box, closer to the line of scrimmage.

