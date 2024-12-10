West Georgia DB Mar'Quavious Moss schedules official visit to K-State

Since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on Monday, Kansas State's coaching staff have expressed interest in multiple targets, even scheduling official visits with some. Among those visits is West Georgia defensive back Mar'Quavious Moss, who confirmed to EMAW Online that he would visit the Wildcats beginning Dec. 14. Moss's visit to Kansas State will be one of six official visits.

Those other visits are as follows: Dec. 11: Georgia Tech Dec 12-13: Tulane Dec. 16-17: Virginia Dec. 18-19: Houston Dec. 19-20: Minnesota

Moss stood out in West Georgia's secondary as the program jumped from Division II to FCS. According to Pro Football Focus data, Moss played a team-high 732 snaps, recording 56 total tackles, including nine for a loss, 4.5 sacks, and forced one fumble. Before joining West Georgia, Moss spent one year at Dodge City C.C. in Kansas. In nine games, Moss recorded 13 tackles and forced one fumble. The 6-foot-2 defensive back will have two seasons of eligibility.

