Arizona head coach Brent Brennan, offensive coordinator Dino Babers, and defensive coordinator Duane Akina met with the media throughout the week to discuss their upcoming game against Kansas State on Friday night. It's the first time K-State and Arizona will play each other since 1978, but coaches on Arizona have coached against the Wildcats in the past. Brennan was part of a San Jose State that traveled to Manhattan in 2007, while Babers and Akina spent time with Big 12 programs in the past. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 7 p.m. central time on Friday night. The game will air nationally on FOX. Here are some notable quotes from Brennan and the two coordinators.

Brent Brennan

On K-State: “I think we’re playing an excellent football team. They’re really good in all three phases, they had a nice win on the road last weekend against Tulane. Good players, they’re extremely well-coached, they play with real physicality. I got a lot of respect for these guys. Obviously, it’s going to be a great gameday atmosphere in that venue. I think it’s something that everyone is excited about and we’re also aware of the challenge ahead.”

On Chris Klieman: “I think Coach Klieman is a fantastic football coach. I think those guys have done a really nice job everywhere they’ve been. Obviously, the results speak for themselves and when you turn on the tape, it’s really impressive how they play in all three phases. The only time I’ve been out there, I think, was when I was an assistant with Coach [Dick] Tomey at San Jose [State]. I believe we went out there in 2007, and we’re still trying to tackle Jordy Nelson.”

On former K-State head coach Bill Snyder: “I think it’s incredible. He was the guy that I was really interested in. I read his book when I took over at San Jose because the histories weren’t the same, but they were similar. I was so impressed with what Coach Snyder did there. He was there for so long, and then he like stepped down, and came back and kicked butt again. The guy’s amazing. To me, one of the best coaches of our generation for sure.

OC Dino Babers

On K-State's defense: “They’re a very, very good defensive football team. A lot of experience, a bunch of seniors, a bunch of juniors. A bunch of older guys that have played together in that system for a long time. It’s a good system, and they’re really, really good at what they do.”

DC Duane Akina

On quarterback Avery Johnson: “He’s very similar to the first one we lined up with. And as I’ve shared with you, quarterbacks with legs, I think, is the way to go. That’s why, when I was on offense, if you noticed, we had Dan White because we were moving from the Georgia Southern option football game, so Dan came in to throw the ball. But I was really looking for the athletic guys that could throw, and that’s why I went out and recruited Keith Smith, who is the original Johnny Manziel, and Ortiz Jenkins. Quarterbacks with legs always puts a lot of strain on the defense. Everybody could be covered and phew. They create offense for you. They create momentum because now you gotta get them on the ground in the open field. He’s got a lot of that in him. He’s a good football player. He’s somebody that we have to be aware of and contain him.”

On the running back room, and the offensive talent: "“I think they have three running backs that are outstanding players, and I got a lot of respect for Kansas State. I lined up against them from ‘01 to 2014 with Bill Snyder. I got a lot of respect for that program and they do a good job in recruiting. Great depth there. I think they have outstanding skill across the board.”

On the environment on Friday: “It is a good environment to play in. Like everywhere, there’s a home-field advantage there. It’s going to be a lot of fun. It’s going to be loud, they’re going to be excited. I think we’re now in a situation where we don’t sneak up on anybody. We’ll get everybody’s best shot. And that student body will be ready, much like when I went up there with other universities I coached at.”