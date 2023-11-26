What bowl game could Kansas State be going to?
Kansas State's regular season ended heartbreakingly when Iowa State captured back the Farmageddon crown in a snow-filled game on Saturday.
It's a tough loss to process given how it happened, as missed tackles, long touchdowns, and backbreaking mistakes plagued the result.
However, Kansas State still has another game to play.
After finishing the season with eight wins, Kansas State has earned the right to play in a bowl game.
Although the bowl games will be announced after the conference championship games on Sunday, Dec. 3, we already have a good pulse on where Kansas State could go for a December vacation.
Here are the potential bowl spots for Kansas State.
POP-TARTS BOWL
LOCATION: Orlando, Fla.
DATE AND TIME: Dec. 28, 4:45 P.M. CT
OPPONENT: ACC
This has been a common choice for bowl projections, with multiple outlets projecting the Cats to pursue some time in the Disney area. The rumors have even said that Pop-Tarts Bowl representatives have watched Kansas State a few times.
North Carolina State has been a consistent opponent for this game, but Miami (Fla.) and Clemson have also been reported for this game.
BOWL ELIGIBLE ACC TEAMS:
Florida State (12-0)
Louisville (10-2)
NC State (9-3)
Clemson (8-4)
North Carolina (8-4)
Duke (7-5)
Miami (Fla.) (7-5)
Boston College (6-6)
Syracuse (6-6)
Georgia Tech (6-6)
Virginia Tech (6-6)
TAXACT TEXAS BOWL
LOCATION: Houston, Tx.
DATE AND TIME: Dec. 27, 8 PM C.T.
OPPONENT: SEC
If Kansas State is not heading to Orlando, a trip down to the Lone Star State is an option.
Kansas State has also been linked to this game by a few bowl projections, and it appears the decision may come down to the Texas Bowl or Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Bowl-eligible teams in the SEC who are possibilities for this game include Kentucky, Texas A&M, and Auburn. Kentucky has been a popular pick by analysts for the Texas Bowl.
BOWL ELIGIBLE SEC TEAMS:
Georgia (12-0)
Alabama (11-1)
Ole Miss (10-2)
Missouri (10-2)
LSU (9-3)
Tennessee (8-4)
Texas A&M (7-5)
Kentucky (7-5)
Auburn (6-6)
AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL
LOCATION: Memphis, Tenn.
DATE AND TIME: Dec. 29, 2:30 PM C.T.
OPPONENT: SEC
It's not a likely possibility since the Liberty Bowl will likely get a Big 12 opponent below Kansas State. However, it's worth addressing this possibility.
The SEC opponents would be the same as the Texas Bowl, but some sites have projected a Group of 5 opponent for the Liberty Bowl, with UTSA and App State as potential opponents.