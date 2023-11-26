Kansas State's regular season ended heartbreakingly when Iowa State captured back the Farmageddon crown in a snow-filled game on Saturday.

It's a tough loss to process given how it happened, as missed tackles, long touchdowns, and backbreaking mistakes plagued the result.

However, Kansas State still has another game to play.

After finishing the season with eight wins, Kansas State has earned the right to play in a bowl game.

Although the bowl games will be announced after the conference championship games on Sunday, Dec. 3, we already have a good pulse on where Kansas State could go for a December vacation.

Here are the potential bowl spots for Kansas State.