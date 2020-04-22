We continue our off-season series of K-State "What Ifs," at KSO by looking back at K-State's heartbreaking loss to Colorado late in the 1995 season.

It's no different for Kansas State football fans. There are so many moments than could have gone differently - good and bad - and possibly altered the course of Wildcat football.

Arguably the most commonly used phrase among sports fans is simply, "What if?"

What happened: A Top-10 matchup of No. 9 Colorado visiting No. 7 Kansas State was a classic in one of the final Big 8 Conference football games ever played, with the Buffaloes rallying late to score a pair of touchdowns in the final two minutes to claim a 27-17 win and earn a spot in the Cotton Bowl.

K-State slipped to the Holiday Bowl instead of earning a spot in its first ever New Year's Day bowl game, but the Wildcats rebounded by drilling No. 25 Colorado State 54-21 in San Diego to claim its 10th win for just the second time in school history and earn a No. 6 ranking in the coaches' poll and the No. 7 spot in the AP - both the highest marks in program history.

What it caused: The win propelled CU to a New Year's Day match-up with No. 12 Oregon, where the Buffs hammered the Ducks 38-6 to end the season ranked No. 4 in the coaches' poll and fifth in the AP rankings.

But what if... K-State had been able to hold on to beat the Buffaloes?

In a back-and-forth battle between two of the best teams in college football, K-State grabbed the lead with just over two minutes left in the game on a 1-yard Eric Hickson touchdown plunge. Hickson's score capped off a 10-play, 72-yard drive that made it 17-13 in favor of the Wildcats in front of what - at the time - was likely the loudest crowd in the history of KSU Stadium.

The Wildcats would finish the season ranked No. 1 in total defense and No. 2 in scoring defense, ironically only not finishing No. 1 in scoring defense, too, due to a defensive touchdown scored by CU in the final seconds of this game.

What if that defense, led by All-Americans Chris Canty and Tim Colston, held its ground and didn't let John Hessler and the Buffs steal back the win on a late touchdown pass to James Kidd?

Well, K-State would have finished the regular season with a 10-1 record and likely climbed into the top five of the national polls heading into bowl season. That bowl season would have seen K-State head to Dallas (a year before the purple swarm took over the Cotton Bowl) to take on an Oregon team that was dismantled by Colorado on New Year's Day.

K-State likely would have handled the Ducks, as well, moving to 11-1 on the season in what would have been unquestionably the greatest season in school history at the time.

Where would K-State have been ranked? Colorado ended the season fourth or fifth, depending on the poll, and it's safe to assume K-State would have been at least a spot higher in each poll. That means a No. 3 ranking in the coaches poll and No. 4 in the AP. And, really, a case would have been made for ranking K-State second in both polls behind undisputed and dominant National Champion Nebraska.

The 1995 season was a magical one, no doubt, and a personal favorite. But hanging on against the Buffaloes would have helped make it a season that probably would still stand as the best ever under Bill Snyder.



