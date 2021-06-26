What it means: Addition of DB Cincere Mason

1. Defensive back Cincere Mason was the last of the large group of transfers (not including junior college addition Kingsley Ugwu) to pick Kansas State. He followed Kade Warner, Reggie Stubblefield, Daniel Imatorbhebhe, Timothy Horne, Julius Brents, Russ Yeast and Eric Munoz, giving the Wildcats eight in total.

2. I still believe that the number could be even higher in other years. Remember, Gene Taylor quipped that Chris Klieman may keep as many as 10 spots available for possible transfers in the future. It wouldn't shock me. For one, I think it is going to be almost necessary because the outgoing attrition might be high enough to demand it in order to stay competitive from a scholarship standpoint. Secondly, they're having pretty good success with it, and that isn't just exclusive to this year. When he was initially hired, Klieman snagged Jordon Brown and James Gilbert for the backfield fairly quickly, too.

3. Only two of the transfers will play on the offensive side of the ball. It was clear that they felt that they had more needs to address on Joe Klanderman's unit. And it would make sense, because most of the exodus that happened in the last calendar year came from the defense, or more specifically, the secondary. Four of the transfers will play for Klanderman and Van Malone in the defensive backfield.

4. Mason comes to Manhattan via Kennesaw State. We learned of his inclusion in the class and arrival on campus when we attended the camp inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on June 12. Mason was on the scene with his father. Earlier that day, he had finalized the paperwork to enroll immediately at K-State after being given a scholarship offer after a private workout.