1. Offensive tackle Carver Willis is the 18th commit of the class for Kansas State, but he just may be the most important one thus far. Last year it was running back that was a bit in crisis mode. This cycle, it is offensive tackle. There are no prototypes or sure-fire tackles on the roster for the 2020 season expected to be ready. The 2020 class will need three or four of them, and Willis is the first step in the right direction.

2. The only other Power Five offer Willis had came from Kansas. Ironically, he earned both offers from the Jayhawks and Wildcats by camping at each location. He was waiting on what Texas Tech would choose to do. However, he never camped with the staff in Lubbock and only visited. The Colorado native had real interest in the program since his sister will be a freshman there this fall. While they held off, K-State pounced.

3. Interestingly enough, it is the first time head coach Chris Klieman and crew have dove into the state of Colorado since being hired at Kansas State. It was obviously something the last staff was not afraid to do, with Dalton Risner being one of the more notable and recent examples. Quarterback Collin Klein was another, and he's now the one responsible for recruiting the territory. The Wildcats have 18 pledges, and they come from eight states.