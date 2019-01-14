What it means: S commit Tyrone Lewis
1. The recruiting surge isn’t stopping in Manhattan. Kansas State received a commitment from defensive back Tyrone Lewis of Louisiana. The commitment happened on the heels of K-State visiting him a...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news