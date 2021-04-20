What it means: Colby McCalister commits
1.) The fourth commit of the class for Kansas State is cornerback Colby McCalister of Friendswood, Texas. He hails from Clear Brook High, which happens to be the same school that produced walk-on r...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news