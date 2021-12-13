What it means: Defensive end commit Donovan Rieman
1.) Kansas State continues to shore up the trenches after adding Enid High defensive end Donovan Rieman on Sunday evening. That is the third consecutive commit that has come from one of the lines. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news