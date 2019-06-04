What it means: DT commit Talor Warner
1. The seventh commit of the Kansas State class, defensive tackle Talor Warner, is also the third from the state of Kansas, joining Nate Matlack of Olathe East and Sam Shields of Manhattan. Warner ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news