What it means: Garrett Oakley commits
1.) The middle of a three-commit week for Kansas State week was the lesser known prospect of the trio. Fans discovered tight end Garrett Oakley had an offer from the Wildcats the moment he committe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news