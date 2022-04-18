What it means: Jerrell Colbert's transfer to Kansas State
1. Kansas State added its second addition of the Class of 2022 in the form of Houston, Texas native and LSU transfer, Jerrell Colbert. He is the first transfer of the class and first recruiting win...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news