What it means: John Pastore commits
1.) John Pastore was the 10th commitment of the class for Kansas State on Monday afternoon. The Wildcats landed both of the offensive linemen in the class from the same camp. While they were offere...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news