What it means: New RB commit Thomas Grayson
1. Running back Thomas Grayson is the newest commit for Chris Klieman’s first class at Kansas State. Grayson was offered the week prior to taking his official visit to Manhattan on the final weeken...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news