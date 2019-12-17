What it means: OT Witt Mitchum commits
1.) The key was for Kansas State to get a commitment out of Witt Mitchum from the visit, and the Wildcats have accomplished that. However, the real key is for him is to sign a national letter of in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news