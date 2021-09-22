What it means: VJ Payne commits
1.) Soon after visiting Manhattan for the first time, Peach State safety VJ Payne committed to Kansas State. Despite his lengthy and distinguished list of schools and offer sheet, it was a win for ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news