Making Max Duggan uncomfortable

Max Duggan was sacked four times last season by Felix Anudike-Uzomah, which is sure to keep the TCU signal-caller weary of the Wildcat pass rush on Saturday night. In addition to last year's fears, Duggan struggled to stay composed last weekend in the first half against Oklahoma State as the Cowboys tried to exploit the substitution rule, making him wait for long periods and show signs of visible frustration with the refs and his own sideline. As has already been showcased in the win at Oklahoma, the Wildcats can be master manipulators of the substitution rule. This all becomes important because Duggan has shown a propensity in past seasons to make mistakes when things start to go against the Horned Frogs and Duggan. This season Duggan has been one of the nation's best quarterbacks, with a 16/1 touchdown to interception ratio and the 7th-best QBR. Duggan has also avoided sacks this season, only going down behind the line of scrimmage eight times in six games. If the Wildcats can rattle the TCU quarterback and have him revert back to old tendencies, that gives K-State a leg up.

Silencing Quentin Johnston

Easier said than done is the right cliche for trying to hold Quentin Johnston down. The TCU wide receiver has caught 22 passes for 386 yards in the last two games against Top 25 opponents Kansas and Oklahoma State. In his first four games of the season though, Johnston only caught 12 passes and was held under 50 yards receiving in all of those games. On the other side of the ball, K-State has two experienced corners Julius Brents and Ekow Boye-Doe who will have the chance to flex their muscle. Last season, Johnston had a four-game stretch where he caught 19 balls for 445 yards and four touchdowns. The third game in that stretch was in Manhattan where he was held to just two grabs for five yards.

Adrian Martinez keeps plays alive

In the first two road victories of the season, Adrian Martinez's ability to evade defenders long enough to convert a first down on the ground or sneak out of the grasp of a sack against Iowa State to hit Phillip Brooks and Malik Knowles downfield has made the difference. With the anticipated tight battle this weekend, the Wildcats will have to find a way to maximize every play they have and Martinez will be key in this. His composure this season and not feeling the need to force many plays has been one of the biggest adjustments in his play since being at Nebraska. If the Martinez that played the last three weeks shows up, the Wildcats are going to be in good shape.

Managing Mother Nature