Kansas State will travel to New Orleans for a Saturday morning kickoff against Tulane, which will serve as the return trip for a non-conference matchup that occurred two seasons ago. In 2022, Tulane made the trip up to Bill Snyder Family Stadium, pulling off an upset that would change the trajectory of the program. That year, the Green Wave won the AAC Championship and beat USC in the Cotton Bowl, establishing themselves as one of the top schools in the Group of 5.

Their head coach from that game, Willie Fritz, is no longer in charge, however. This winter, Fritz accepted a job to become the head coach of Houston. In his place is former Troy head coach Jon Sumrall, who coached against the Wildcats last season. Here are the notable quotes from Sumrall about hosting Kansas State at home.

On Kansas State

“You start with their defense. They’re big, physical, athletic, and they’re experienced. The linebackers, DBs, lot of guys I recognize from last year. DL’s long. They look like a really well-coached team across the board, but defensively, big, athletic. Offensively, they’re really veteran on the o-line. Couple of the guys started last year, but they’re really veteran – they’re all seniors or juniors. The quarterback [Avery Johnson] is a tremendous athlete. He throws it well, but he’s really gifted athletically, when he decides to put the ball down and run. I’ve heard, I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I’ve heard he’s the fastest guy on their team. And when you see him go, that wouldn’t surprise me. And then the backs, [DJ Giddens] and [Dylan Edwards]. [Giddens] is a physical guy that runs well. [Edwards] is electric with the ball in his hands. He’s a good pass catcher and a good runner. He’s good in the kicking game, as well, punt return. I think the thing that doesn’t get enough credit is how good they are on special teams in the past. They’ve blocked seven punts the last few years. They blocked two last year, and they blocked one last week. So, we’ve got to be really good in punt protection. … They’re special teams units have been really good. I just think when you watch them play, they’re really well coached. They’re very detailed, they play incredibly hard. They don’t beat themselves.”

On giving his players any extra motivation to play K-State as underdogs

“I’m not oblivious to the outside world. I don’t always know the spread or all that stuff, but I try and focus on what’s going to help us play our best. Last week, the message for me was ‘be where your feet are.’ My biggest fear last week was guys looking ahead at what was to come. This week, it’s just ‘do your job.’ Nobody has to be a Superman. Everybody on our team, the way that they’ve been made, the way they’ve been put together, they’re more than good enough. But do your job, which I think, last week, maybe at times, some guys tried to do a little too much in certain roles, and some guys weren’t maybe as detailed as they needed to be. So, it’s just as simple as doing your job to the best to the best of your ability and doing it really, really well, and having urgency in your preparation. … We do try to make sure they understand that, you know, you’re on high alert. And I talk a lot to the guys about complacency is a killer. I think anybody that is ever complacent in life, they’re getting ready to get exposed. We won’t be complacent, we have nothing to be complacent about. We played a really average game, and we’re getting ready to play a really good opponent. It’s a top-20 team, and we’re not. We’re not a top 20 team, we didn’t play like one on Thursday last week. If we play like we did last Thursday, we will get destroyed coming up, and it will not even be close.”

On what his offense needs to do better against K-State

“The team that can run the ball best in this game is going to have a good opportunity to win. I think the team that protects the football, doesn’t turn it over, and the team that executes explosive plays when they present themselves. Those are the things you are looking for. I don’t think it’s anything magical; it’s run the ball, take care of the football, and hit the shots when they present themselves. I think both sides would probably tell you a similar type answer because that’s the way they play, too. They’re a physical team, and they run the run the ball really well, and they hit vertical shots off it typically.”

On what separates Avery Johnson as a quarterback