What we learned: Historically bad defense

BAD DAY OF PRACTICE

Bruce Weber called Monday's practice the worst Kansas State has had since he returned from health and safety protocols in January. It was frustrating to him because of the ramifications of the contest and how well they had been practicing all season. The hope is that they return to form at practice on Thursday after an off day on Wednesday. Players weren't cutting like they needed to be and a few players weren't where they needed to be at times. Weber challenged Markquis Nowell, Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl to not let Monday's practice happen again and to hold everyone accountable.

HISTORICALLY BAD DEFENSE

It was an all-time bad performance on the defensive end of the floor from K-State on Tuesday night. Kansas scored 102 points, just one point shy of the most ever from them in the Sunflower Showdown. They also shot a scorching 64 percent from the floor and 62 percent from distance. Kansas State had no answers for the Jayhawks in either half. What made Kansas so hard to guard was how they moved the ball from side to side. Everyone and everything was clicking for them. Their bench isn't known for scoring production and even they chipped in 31. McGuirl thought K-State simply was too slow and the rotations were constantly late. That led to open look after open look for the Jayhawks.

Selton Miguel

GOOD AND BAD FROM NOWELL