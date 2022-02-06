What we learned: Linguard's boost and team chemistry

PASSION

Passion has been a buzzword when we have spoken to Kansas State players and head coach Bruce Weber after the last two basketball games. Coincidentally, both have been victories for the Wildcats. They defeated Oklahoma State at home and responded with a 75-63 win over TCU in Fort Worth. Weber has been challenging his team to play with more passion and wanted them to sustain it. It has worked two times in a row. They jumped out to a fast start versus the Horned Frogs because of that passion and energy, according to Mark Smith. It's a product of buying into what the coaches are preaching to them on a daily basis and what Weber and his staff have commanded. If they were to play fast, passionate and with energy, it'd improve their rebounding production. That showed itself to be true versus one of the best rebounding clubs in the Big 12 on Saturday evening.

Carlton Linguard

CARLTON LINGUARD PROVIDING A BOOST

In a season encapsulated by struggle after struggle from the frontcourt, Carlton Linguard has provided a small boost, and especially for K-State against TCU when Kaosi Ezeagu was ineffective and Davion Bradford dealt with a bit of foul trouble. Though he did not necessarily have a great game statistically, it felt like the Wildcats played better when he was on the floor. Smith expressed his utmost confidence in Linguard after the game and revealed that the two had been having regular conversations to prepare him for significant moments that would arrive for the rest of the season. Linguard provides a different look than the other Kansas State bigs. He has quicker feet, more spring in his step, is a bit bouncier and more mobile. Weber mentioned that Linguard was dinged up with a knee injury on Friday and wasn't even sure if he would play on Saturday. Instead, he did and contributed one of the best efforts of the season. Screening is beginning to be a hot topic, and Linguard was praised for his ability in that department by teammate Nijel Pack. He alluded to a play where Linguard's screen opened up a key shot for the Wildcats in the final stretches that helped lead to the win.

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here*** Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

CONNECTED AS A TEAM

One thing that has stood out all season long is how much the Kansas State players like playing for each other and with each other. They have had a lot of rough patches where it would probably be easy to fold up and call it a season, but they've continued to be resilient and relentless. Nobody can say they aren't tough. Smith even shared that it has felt like he has been in Manhattan all four years because of how connected and how much of a family they are. The tight-knit group has had each other's backs through thick and thin. They're having a lot of fun in Weber's system. The message not to quit after losses to Baylor and Ole Miss resonated, and they've shown a lot of fight and determination ever since, which included the victories over the Cowboys and Horned Frogs. They want to be a blue collar team who plays hard, has good energy every night and that recipe has led to success the last two contests.

Markquis Nowell

LOOKING AHEAD