What we learned: One and done in Kansas City
REFLECTING ON THE 2021-2022 SEASON
Kansas State has played their last game this season and Nijel Pack was asked about what him and the team will take away from the season that will not consist of a postseason and be defined by a coaching change.
It was his first real college season. There was not many fans in the games he played last season, because of the pandemic. In some cases, there was no fans at all. Due to that, this year was everything he dreamed about when he was a kid.
K-State has to be better in close games. 12 of their losses came by single digits. They left it all on the court Wednesday and had no regrets.
TOO TIGHT
Bruce Weber thought some of his players played too tight and didn't play loose enough in the loss to West Virginia.
Mike McGuirl was one of the players he mentioned in that regard. McGuirl was an excellent three-point shooter in league play this season, but he struggled in the opening round game and was 0 for 5 and missed some of those very badly.
At times, Mark Smith tried to do too much as well.
REFLECTING ON A TENURE IN MANHATTAN
In what probably should have been his last press conference, there was a lot of reflection from Bruce Weber afterwards. Many have seen it, but he spent over six minutes speaking about his time in Manhattan and how much it meant to him.
He is proud of everything that they accomplished at Kansas State and how they did it the right way. Also included was a jab at the teams tied up in the FBI investigation, particularly Kansas.
In fact, that is why he's grown out his hair and has vowed not to cut it until those programs face consequences for their participation in those wrongdoings. That was a deal he made with someone while on the NCAA Ethics Committee.
The raw emotion stood out. He choked up on his own words a few times, especially when discussing his faith.
