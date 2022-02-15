What we learned: Rise of Massoud and maximum cohesion
BACK-TO-BACK FOR ISH
Ismael Massoud is in the middle of his best stretch of Big 12 basketball. He finished with 13 points on Monday against West Virginia, and it was the first time he had scored in double figures in back-to-back games since he did so in three consecutive games in December.
That came against Marquette, Green Bay and Nebraska.
He also helped lead the comeback against the Mountaineers with his work on the defensive end. A key for him has been attacking the basket and remaining aggressive.
According to him, he got away from what he does best during the slump. The coaches have expressed to him that he needs to focus on just what he can control and that he'll have the support of the staff and his teammates.
That extra boost of confidence was credited for his performance in the last two games.
Markquis Nowell has seen that confidence from Massoud as well and shared that the sophomore forward can do anything when he puts his mind to it. It's just him wanting to do it.
ANOTHER DOUBLE-DOUBLE FOR SMITH
Mark Smith posted his seventh double-double of the season on Monday night after only having one in his first four seasons.
Bruce Weber credits the double-doubles to his focus and offseason work. Smith has been steady-Eddie for the most part this season and hasn't done it in flashy fashion like Nijel Pack, but does it with how hard he plays.
Smith also adds another dimension to Kansas State because there were a few times against West Virginia where he was playing the '5', which gave the Wildcats a new look that made them harder to guard.
The double-double versus the Mountaineers ties Smith with Izaiah Brockington of Iowa State for most by a Big 12 player this season.
NOWELL'S MOST EFFICIENT NIGHT
It was probably Markquis Nowell's best game at K-State, and it came at a time where they needed it the most. Nowell had 21 points on just 11 shots and didn't commit a turnover in his 33 minutes on the floor.
Weber called the junior guard's stat line and efficiency unbelievable and commended his improvement and growth throughout the season. While there are some moments that aren't perfect, such as picking up his fourth foul, he is always trying to make a play.
BALL MOVEMENT
The Kansas State offense has seen a jolt in the last two games in terms of ball movement and moving the ball side to side.
Part of it stems from playing small, attacking the lane and sucking in the opposing defense to space the floor and to create open looks for each other. The coaches had been emphasizing the extra pass, and that has presented itself the last two games in their style of play.
As a result, the Wildcats have been harder to guard.