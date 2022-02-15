What we learned: Rise of Massoud and maximum cohesion

Ismael Massoud is in the middle of his best stretch of Big 12 basketball. He finished with 13 points on Monday against West Virginia, and it was the first time he had scored in double figures in back-to-back games since he did so in three consecutive games in December.

That came against Marquette, Green Bay and Nebraska.

He also helped lead the comeback against the Mountaineers with his work on the defensive end. A key for him has been attacking the basket and remaining aggressive.

According to him, he got away from what he does best during the slump. The coaches have expressed to him that he needs to focus on just what he can control and that he'll have the support of the staff and his teammates.

That extra boost of confidence was credited for his performance in the last two games.

Markquis Nowell has seen that confidence from Massoud as well and shared that the sophomore forward can do anything when he puts his mind to it. It's just him wanting to do it.