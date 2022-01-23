What we learned: Sunflower Showdown collapse

Nijel Pack had a day to remember against Kansas. The sophomore had 35 points on just 18 shots. It was the second-most points by a Kansas State player against Kansas in the Big 12 era. Only Jacob Pullen scored more when he had 38 points in 2011.

Bruce Weber called it a magical performance from the guard and fun to watch.

Pack began 4 for 4 in the first half. It motivated his head coach to hunt shots for him. Markquis Nowell knew that it was going to be a special night for Pack after his hot start.

Bill Self described him as the best guard in America on Saturday afternoon.

At the end of the day, Pack acknowledged that it means little to him in a loss, and that it won't be remembered fondly because of the end result for the Wildcats.