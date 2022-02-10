What we learned: The need for more scorers

BOTHERED BY LENGTH

Kansas State has only lost by double-digits three times in Big 12 play and two of the three times have been against Baylor. And according to Bruce Weber, it is the Bears' length and athleticism that continues to be a poor matchup for the Wildcats. Remember, they lost by about 50 to them last year, too. K-State has had to go small for much of the year, with Mark Smith playing the '4' spot on the floor, but Weber believes that's asking for trouble against Baylor because their bench is just as long and athletic as their starters. The Bears also switch a lot on defense, and that can cause problems for the guards trying to create space and find looks, creases and lanes.

NEEDED A THIRD SCORER

When Kansas State has won this season, they typically have had three, or sometimes four, players score in double figures. Nijel Pack and Smith combined for 48 points on Wednesday, but the rest of the team nearly didn't score in the double-digits, combined. Everybody else's point totals together added up to 12. The third leading scorer for the Wildcats was Luke Kasubke with four points. One or two more in double-digits could have shifted the outcome or brought it closer and made it more competitive, late. Pack even mentioned how it was hurting him on the inside to see both of his 30-point games be all for naught.

Luke Kasubke

***Subscribe to K-StateOnline by clicking here*** Talk K-State football and basketball in the largest, most active K-State message board community anywhere, The Foundation.

SECOND HALF STRUGGLES

The second half was pretty rough for K-State on Wednesday night. They scored just 26 points, with 18 of those coming from Pack, shot 33 percent from the field and had nine turnovers. What was the difference? Weber shared that the Wildcats weren't attacking the paint as much as they did in the first half. That's what led to some success, early. They got away from a bit in the second half, and it caused the offense to falter. Smith shared that holding onto the ball for too long made the offense stagnate.

Kaosi Ezeagu (K-State Athletics)

THE BIGS