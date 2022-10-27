The college football season is halfway over, and even though the transfer portal has done more good than bad for K-State football, it seemed like a good time to see what former Wildcats are up to in 2022.

New School: South Florida (1-6, 0-3 - last in AAC) Aamaris Brown entered the transfer portal last October and ultimately chose USF as his new home. Brown has played in all seven games for the Bulls this season, recording 16 tackles and two interceptions, one against Florida and one against Cincinnati. Brown is one of 11 transfers on the USF defensive two deep, starting at corner for the Bulls.

New School: Middle Tennessee (3-4, 0-3 - 10th in C-USA) Joe Ervin was one of a handful of running backs to leave K-State after seeing limited playing time behind All-American Deuce Vaughn. Ervin wound up in Murfreesboro where he only had one carry for the Blue Raiders entering October, which went for negative one yard. In the last two games though, Ervin has totaled 13 carries for 77 yards and a heavier dose of targets. Middle Tennessee had a bye week this past weekend and will travel to face Dana Dimel's UTEP Miners this weekend.

New School: UL-Monroe (2-6, 1-3 - 6th in Sun Belt West) A transfer from Hutchinson Community College, Tyrone Howell caught just seven passes in limited playing time in 2021. Howell has blown up this season at UL-Monroe though, leading the Warhawks in receiving at 529 yards and 29 catches for four touchdowns. That is almost 200 yards more than current Wildcat leader Malik Knowles.

New School: Charlotte (1-7, 0-4 - last place in C-USA) Wayne Jones has appeared in every game for the 49ers this season and has totaled 56 tackles and two interceptions, which leads Charlotte.

New School: Missouri State (2-5, 0-4 - last in Missouri Valley Football Conference) Playing for former Arkansas and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino, Jacardia Wright and the Bears gave Arkansas an early season scare in Fayetteville, but the rest of the season has not gone that well. Wright has experienced personal success, carrying the ball for 105 times for 499 yards and six total touchdowns. The Bears' 11-point loss at Arkansas on September 17th was their closest game since starting the season 2-0.

New School: Butler Community College (5-3, 3-1 - 2nd in Jayhawk Conference) Butler's lone loss in KJCCC play this season is to Hutchinson and Travis has caught 17 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

New School: USC (6-1, 4-1 - 2nd in Pac 12) One of the few transfers to land on a team with a winning record, Tyrone Taleni has 14 tackles this season, and his best game in terms of tackles was the narrow 43-42 loss at Utah that the Trojans sustained.

New School: Akron (1-7, 0-4 - last in MAC East) Clyde Price only had nine carries in the first four games this season for the Zips, but in their last four contests, Price is getting double-touches per game. His best game came with three touchdowns against Ohio. In total rushing yards this season, Price has 170.

New School: Jacksonville State (6-2, 2-0 - 1st in A-Sun) Wood has not recorded any stats this season at Jacksonville State, but appeared in two games against Tulsa and Davidson.

New School: UL-Monroe (2-6, 1-3 - 6th in Sun Belt West) Another Warhawk that came from K-State, Weiner redshirted in Manhattan last season and is not listed on the UL-Monroe two-deep this season.



New School: UCF (5-2, 2-1 - 3rd in AAC) Jennings carried a lot of hype with him when he transferred to K-State from Maryland in the winter, but by spring Jennings was in the transfer portal again and ended up closer to home at UCF. Jennings has just three tackles and a fumble recovery this season for the Knights. It was announced by Gus Malzahn on October 10th that Jennings would redshirt for the remainder of the season.

New School: Fort Hays State (2-6, 2-6 - 10th in MIAA) Haselhorst redshirted in 2021 at K-State and then entered the portal, finding his way back to his native Hays. For the Tigers this season, Haselhorst has 24 tackles and one-half sack.