***Yesterday's Question HERE*** In an attempt to pass the time this off-season we're fortunate to have secured the help of scottwildcat from Boscoe's Boys. Scott is going to provide 100 questions about the past, present, future (and who-knows-what) involving Kansas State sports, and I'll do my very best to answer them. Let's dive in to the 100 Questions.

Question No. 68: If Big XII head coaches did an anonymous survey what player would they say is the best player on K-State? Who would they say they would most like to steal and put on their team? Is that the same person, and if not, why?

Fun question, and one that really left me considering two candidates: Defensive end Wyatt Hubert and quarterback Skylar Thompson. And, as much as I like Thompson, it didn't take me long to settle on Hubert. If you want to go to clever route for the second part of the question (who would they steal and put on their team), I could argue for Thompson, as league coaches would be fully aware removing Thompson from K-State's locker room would do more damage to the Wildcat roster than removing Hubert.

While I (and I imagine the coaches) believe Hubert to be the better player, Thompson is the most valuable on the K-State roster.

If other coaches are taking the player that will most help their own program, they're taking Hubert. It's not like Hubert put up ridiculous numbers as a freshman last year - 34 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks - but for a freshman seeing his first Power Five action they're pretty impressive. Hubert made seven starts and led all league freshman in tackles for loss per game while finishing second among Big 12 frosh in sacks per game.

Pass rushers are absolutely vital in the pass-happy Big 12; it's not hard to argue it's the most important individual skill coaches desire. As a sophomore, I expect the 6-foot-3, 258-pound Topeka native to continue his development into one of the premier pass rushers in the conference. Hubert, also, may be morphing into one of the faces of the program. Thompson is the leader within the locker room and (rightfully so) the one player most associated with K-State football and new head coach Chris Klieman, but I'd be surprised if Hubert isn't close to sharing those roles by the end of the season. Hubert has been very active in attending any fan function or K-State camp possible. His desire to interact with the fan base - coupled with his massive frame, overall look and ability as a player - give him a chance to be one of the more popular Wildcats in some time. He'd be popular among other Big 12 coaches, too.