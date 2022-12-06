Felix Anudike-Uzomah walked into the press room following K-State’s dramatic 31-28 overtime victory against No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 title game with a shiny white smile across his face – it was the only thing about his appearance that wasn’t disheveled.

His jersey and shoulder pads had been removed, likely for comfortability purposes. He was still wearing his pants and pads but had removed any footwear, save for a pair of white crew socks that extended to his lower shins. For a shirt, Anudike-Uzomah wore a white Nike tank top with strategically placed pads on the rips and shoulders.

Wrapped around his belt was a white towel with TCU’s wordmark stitched into the white fabric.



