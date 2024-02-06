Kansas State went into overtime yesterday, needing another five minutes to beat No. 4 Kansas at home.

That sentence has become commonplace for Kansas State, as the Wildcats have found themselves in overtime 11 times under head coach Jerome Tang.

But who can blame the Wildcats?

Under Tang, the Wildcats have just kept winning in overtime. In two seasons, they are 11-0 in overtime, including a clean 5-0 this season.

Sure, this kind of success is stress-inducing and heart-pounding. There is no way to prepare for an overtime win, even if Tang and the Wildcats have seemingly found the secret sauce hidden in the pantry.

And this kind of success may be nothing more than a tower of cards waiting to collapse on them at any minute.

But as of now, it's seemingly something the Wildcats are built to do under Tang. Their success isn't limited to bad teams (they needed overtime to beat Oral Roberts and North Alabama this season). Instead, it's successful against everyone.

The numbers behind their overtime success backs that up, as does the film from their most recent overtime win against Kansas on Monday.