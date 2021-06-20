Wichita LB Tobi Osunsanmi commits to Kansas State

Kansas State received their first commitment since April for the Class of 2022 on Sunday afternoon when Wichita East linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi announced his pledge to the Wildcats.

It didn't take him long to make his choice. Despite telling KSO soon after his offer that he may wait until August, he called an audible and gave Chris Klieman and company his word less than a week after being offered.

His offer came after an unofficial visit to Manhattan in which he worked out for the Wildcat coaches, which quickly resulted in an offer being extended.

Another item that caught some programs' eyes was his track speed. During his season, he recorded a 10.85 second 100-yard dash at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds. With his combination of length and speed, he may be a project but he has high upside.

He is the first Wichita-area player to commit to Kansas State since Ben Adler in the Class of 2017.

Osunsanmi also joins a class with three other in-state players - Sterling Lockett, Tyson Struber and Silas Etter.