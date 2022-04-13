Wichita safety Wesley Fair commits to Kansas State

Kansas State continues its in-state tour with their second commit of the week in the form of Wichita Collegiate safety Wesley Fair. He follows Kapaun Mt. Carmel tight end Will Anciaux. The first was, of course, Piper High lineman Camden Beebe.

Both picked the Wildcats over Iowa State and Kansas on their decision day. Louisiana Tech had also extended a scholarship to Fair.

He had visited Manhattan a handful of times before ultimately delivering on his verbal pledge to K-State. He's the first defensive player in the 2023 cycle for Joe Klanderman and the Wildcats.

Historically, Kansas State had struggled in the city of Wichita, but they've picked up some steam in the last 12 months. Not only have they plucked Fair and Anciaux, but they also nabbed Wichita East linebacker Tobi Osunsanmi a little under a year ago.

Obviously, they hope they are not finished in the area. Maize High quarterback Avery Johnson and Derby play-making running back Dylan Edwards still remain.

As always, stay tuned to KSO for more on Fair's commitment and what it means for the Wildcats, a breakdown of his game and what he can provide to the defense in Manhattan, plus how the rest of the cycle shakes out for K-State, particularly in the Sunflower State.