Kansas State has landed two wide receivers in a row. That's a way to shuffle up the recruiting board.

Last week, RJ Garcia committed to Kansas State. This week, it is Godley, Texas receiver Brenen Hawkins that makes the call for the Wildcats.

Jason Ray's group is coming together and his additions hail from the metros of Tampa, Florida and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Hawkins' other power five offers were from Kansas and Texas Tech. While he did not visit Manhattan, he has taken virtual tours with the K-State coaches and seen lots of the campus and football program through computer and phone screens.

It was clear from the group of targets that were being pursued and offered that there was a notable preference to nab a wideout with size in this particular cycle. While Garcia is a legitimate 6-foot-1, Hawkins even tops that.

Hawkins is listed at 6-foot-4 and a hair over 200 pounds and fills the exact void they'd been wanting to fill.

Stay tuned for more analysis on his game and process later in the day.