HIGHLIGHTS OF K-STATE DEFENSIVE END TARGETS AT RIVALS DALLAS CAMP

Three defensive linemen targets took part in a Rivals camp in Dallas. Those three were the recently-offered Chase Kennedy, Oklahoma native Chris McClellan and edge-rusher Michael Ibukun-Okeyode. McClellan was one of the top performers of the entire camp. One of those three has an official visit scheduled to Kansas State. Watch those highlights here.

UPDATE ON MUDIA REUBEN

One of the top targets on the Wildcats' recruiting board is Park Hill South receiver Mudia Reuben. KSO's Derek Young was on hand to watch him in a 7-on-7 tournament last weekend. He caught up with Reuben for insight on his recruitment, which includes a possible visit date for K-State.

TRANSFER NOTES

Kansas State football isn't done looking into the transfer portal. Find out one new potential target, as well as how many spots are available in this week's recruiting roundup.

DEAD PERIOD TO END JUNE 1

After a long hiatus, the recruiting dead period is finally coming to a close on June 1.

Division I to return to recruiting activities June 1: https://t.co/60kCjOmWmL pic.twitter.com/c9b93xERu9 — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) April 15, 2021

CARSON WILLICH AND WILL MCLAUGHLIN TO IOWA STATE

K-State lost two top players on their board to Iowa State in linebackers Carson Willich and Will McLaughlin. Find out what that means, where they go from here and more in this week's recruiting notebook.

NEW OFFERS

Chase Kennedy (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

ISMAEL MASSOUD COMMITS

Basketball landed another high-major transfer in the form of Ismael Massoud. Find out what it means and check out his conversation with Grant Flanders in a Q&A format as well.