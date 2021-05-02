 Kansas State Wildcats football basketball recruiting Trevon McAlpine Kaleb Purdy Kris Parker Bruce Weber Chris Klieman
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-02 20:48:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Wildcat Weekly Review: April 27 - May 2

Kaleb Purdy
Kaleb Purdy
Drew Galloway • KStateOnline
Staff Writer

KALEB PURDY UPDATES HIS RECRUITMENT

One of the more serious recruitments to watch is that of De Smet safety Kaleb Purdy. Grant Flanders caught up with Purdy to discuss his visit scheduled with Kansas State for June and the rest of his recruitment.

ONE TIME TRANSFER RULE PASSED

To nobody's surprise, the NCAA has passed the legislation, making college athletes' first transfer penalty-free. That means they don't have to sit out a year and will be immediately eligible at their next destination.

For the Wildcats, this means that Julius Brents, Daniel Imatorbhebhe, Russ Yeast, Timothy Horne, Eric Munoz and Kade Warner will be immediately eligible for football and Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud will be immediately eligible for basketball.

It is technically the second transfer for Mark Smith, but he is a graduate transfer and that makes him immediately eligible.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgTkNBQSBoYXMgcmVsZWFzZWQgc3BlY2lmaWMgY3JpdGVyaWEg Zm9yIHRoZSBPbmUgVGltZSBUcmFuc2ZlciBFeGNlcHRpb24sIHBlciByZWxl YXNlLjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9qMmlJaDkzWDI3Ij5odHRwczov L3QuY28vajJpSWg5M1gyNzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBKb24gUm90aHN0ZWlu IChASm9uUm90aHN0ZWluKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0pvblJvdGhzdGVpbi9zdGF0dXMvMTM4NzUyMDgyNDMyMDY2NzY0OT9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyOCwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

A NEW TRANSFER TARGET

Chris Klieman and company are not finished chasing transfers, either. Find out who one of their current targets is and what his interest is in K-State.

MORE FOOTBALL RECRUITING INFO

Find out where Kansas State stands for a top target, more on a big month of June ahead and who the current linebacker priorities are in this week's recruiting notebook.

Wyatt Hubert
Wyatt Hubert (Grant Flanders/K-StateOnline)

WYATT HUBERT DRAFTED BY THE BENGALS

Wyatt Hubert was the only Wildcat selected in the NFL Draft over the weekend, and he was chosen in the seventh round by the Cincinnati Bengals. Hubert stops a one-year draught of K-State not having anyone picked.

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XSE8gREVZPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XeWF0 dF9CZXJ0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBXeWF0dF9CZXJ0PC9hPiBp cyBoZWFkZWQgdG8gdGhlIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QmVuZ2Fscz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQmVuZ2FsczwvYT48YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvS1N0YXRlRkI/c3Jj PWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNLU3RhdGVGQjwvYT4g fCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvTkZMRHJh ZnQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNORkxEcmFm dDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1lVbEJXNWRwWmEiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ZVWxCVzVkcFphPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEstU3RhdGUg Rm9vdGJhbGwgKEBLU3RhdGVGQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9LU3RhdGVGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTM4ODYxMzk0MjU3OTE3MTMzMD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

NEW OFFERS

Kansas State made a handful of new offers this week. In football they were to Erik McCarty, Trevon McAlpine, Khai Prean, Giles Tchio and DK Kalu. Bruce Weber and company made one new offer and it was to Kris Parker.


OFF SEASON HOOPS NOTE

One Wildcat has stood out so far in the offseason, and this week's three and out reveals who that was and more.

BASKETBALL RECRUITING NOTES

Discover who the first wave of 2022 priorities are, how the portal era has impacted their recruiting and more 2023 and 2024 recruiting notes in this week's basketball recruiting notebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMDYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2thbnNhc3N0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy93aWxkY2F0LXdlZWtseS1yZXZpZXctYXByaWwtMjctbWF5 LTI/eXB0cj15YWhvbz9zcmM9cnNzIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsK ICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0Iiks IGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIp WzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJn cmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBs YXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9j eC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUo cywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTIm YzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmthbnNhc3N0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGd2lsZGNhdC13ZWVrbHktcmV2aWV3LWFwcmlsLTI3 LW1heS0yJTNGeXB0ciUzRHlhaG9vJTNGc3JjJTNEcnNzJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMx MDYmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK