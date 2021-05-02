One of the more serious recruitments to watch is that of De Smet safety Kaleb Purdy . Grant Flanders caught up with Purdy to discuss his visit scheduled with Kansas State for June and the rest of his recruitment .

To nobody's surprise, the NCAA has passed the legislation, making college athletes' first transfer penalty-free. That means they don't have to sit out a year and will be immediately eligible at their next destination.

For the Wildcats, this means that Julius Brents, Daniel Imatorbhebhe, Russ Yeast, Timothy Horne, Eric Munoz and Kade Warner will be immediately eligible for football and Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud will be immediately eligible for basketball.

It is technically the second transfer for Mark Smith, but he is a graduate transfer and that makes him immediately eligible.