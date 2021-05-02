Wildcat Weekly Review: April 27 - May 2
KALEB PURDY UPDATES HIS RECRUITMENT
One of the more serious recruitments to watch is that of De Smet safety Kaleb Purdy. Grant Flanders caught up with Purdy to discuss his visit scheduled with Kansas State for June and the rest of his recruitment.
ONE TIME TRANSFER RULE PASSED
To nobody's surprise, the NCAA has passed the legislation, making college athletes' first transfer penalty-free. That means they don't have to sit out a year and will be immediately eligible at their next destination.
For the Wildcats, this means that Julius Brents, Daniel Imatorbhebhe, Russ Yeast, Timothy Horne, Eric Munoz and Kade Warner will be immediately eligible for football and Markquis Nowell and Ismael Massoud will be immediately eligible for basketball.
It is technically the second transfer for Mark Smith, but he is a graduate transfer and that makes him immediately eligible.
A NEW TRANSFER TARGET
MORE FOOTBALL RECRUITING INFO
WYATT HUBERT DRAFTED BY THE BENGALS
Wyatt Hubert was the only Wildcat selected in the NFL Draft over the weekend, and he was chosen in the seventh round by the Cincinnati Bengals. Hubert stops a one-year draught of K-State not having anyone picked.
NEW OFFERS
Kansas State made a handful of new offers this week. In football they were to Erik McCarty, Trevon McAlpine, Khai Prean, Giles Tchio and DK Kalu. Bruce Weber and company made one new offer and it was to Kris Parker.
OFF SEASON HOOPS NOTE
BASKETBALL RECRUITING NOTES
