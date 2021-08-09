Wildcat Weekly Review: August 2 - August 8

BOB BOWLSBY MEETS WITH PAC 12 COMMISSIONER

Bob Bowlsby met with Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff about a potential merger or scheduling agreement on Tuesday. Both parties met for over six hours and called it a productive meeting.

GENE TAYLOR NAMED TO COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF COMMITTEE

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor is going to be on the College Football Playoff Committee starting this season and replaces Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte.

Will Howard

KANSAS STATE HOSTS OPEN PRACTICE

Fall camp has officially arrived and K-State hosted an open practice on Saturday, which was the second practice of camp. Find our observations from the practice here.

NEW OFFERS

Kansas State made three new football offers this week with two of them being of the junior college defensive tackle variety in Jeffrey M'ba and Vaai Seumalo. The other was extended to high school defensive end Jalen Klemm.

M'BA REACTS TO OFFER

KSO's Derek Young caught up with Jeffrey M'ba to get his thoughts on the Wildcats and his thoughts on the offer here.

LATEST ON ALLEN MITCHELL

One of the top prospects K-State is chasing is St Louis athlete Allen Mitchell. KSO's Drew Galloway caught up with him after his performance at the last Wildcat camp.



BASKETBALL NEWS AND NOTES