CADEN CRAWFORD COMMITS TO IOWA

In a bit of a surprise, Lansing defensive end Caden Crawford committed to Iowa on Wednesday morning. The Kansas native committed to the Hawkeyes over K-State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Oklahoma State. He was one of the top targets for the Wildcats and another in-state loss that stings. Find out what went wrong, how it happened and what it means forward by clicking here.

NUGGET ON KALEB PURDY

One of the more under-the-radar 2022 targets has been St. Louis safety Kaleb Purdy. Since Chris Klieman was hired, the football staff has tried to break into St. Louis and Purdy provides the best opportunity to do so right now. KSO's Grant Flanders caught up with Purdy and shared some insight here.

SILAS ETTER RIVALS RATING REVEALED

Eudora athlete Silas Etter was the first 2022 target to make his verbal pledge to the Wildcats on December 4. He had yet to be evaluated by Rivals until this week when he was tabbed asa three-star prospect, and a 5.6 (mid three-star range). The ranking makes Etter the highest-ranked 2022 commitment for Kansas State.

CHRIS DAWSON LEAVES K-STATE FOR UCF

K-State football strength and conditioning coach Chris Dawson has left Kansas State to join Gus Malzahn's staff at UCF. Dawson had been with the Wildcats for 12 years. Find out who the potential targets are to replace Dawson here.

Sources: Kanas State strength coach Chris Dawson is leaving for UCF. He joins Gus Malzahn’s new staff there after a 12-year run at Kansas State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 19, 2021

WINTER WORKOUT STANDOUTS

Football winter workouts have been going on for about a month and KSO has learned that three players have begun to emerge and separate from the pack in terms of their production and improvement. Two play on offense and one is one of the new transfers added by Klieman and company. The information was shared earlier in the week in Three and Out.

NOTE ON JAREN KANAK

A very relevant 2022 target is Hays athlete Jaren Kanak. His recruitment has been a bit of a seesaw between K-State and Nebraska. The Wildcats were the first to offer, but they have been joined by the Huskers. With other linebackers approaching a decision and both programs chasing other options, when could he announce? Is he leaning any specific way? Where do things stand now? Find out all that and more in this week's recruiting notebook.

NEW FOOTBALL OFFERS

Kansas State made a few new football offers this week. Two of them were to 2023 prospects in defensive end Andrew Depaepe of Iowa and defensive end Chandavian Bradley of Platte County in the Kansas City metro. The Wildcats were the first to offer both. They also extended scholarships to four in the 2022 cycle - defensive end Jadon Scarlett and safety Ja'Corey Thomas. The other two were to defensive back twins Ja'Cari Henderson and De'Mari Henderson.

