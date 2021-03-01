Wildcat Weekly Review: February 22 - February 28
TRUMAIN CARROLL HIRED AS STRENGTH COACH
On Monday Kansas State announced Trumain Carroll as the new football strength and conditioning coach. Carroll is replacing Chris Dawson, who left K-State to go to UCF for the same role.
Carroll comes to Manhattan from USF and has also been the strength and conditioning coach for SMU and Arkansas. Our story on his hiring can be found here.
Fired up @CoachTruCarroll #KStateFB ⚒️ Pound The Stone pic.twitter.com/Dc3H5jhV6i— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 28, 2021
NEW QUARTERBACK OFFERS
Quarterback recruiting has been a little slow in the 2022 cycle. Two new offers went out to signal-callers this week. Those offers went to South Dakota native Jacob Knuth and Alabama native Zach Pyron.
However, Knuth did verbally commit to Minnesota on Saturday night. KSO's Derek Young caught up with both quarterbacks and you can read them at these links.
NEW KANSAS TOP 10 REVEALED
Rivals released their new Kansas Top 10 prospects for the 2022 cycle. With Dasan McCullough moving to Indiana, there is a new number one ranked player in Kansas.
Who is the new number one player? Who were the biggest movers? Find out here.
NOTE ON CARSON WILLICH
One of the top prospects for Kansas State is Blue Springs linebacker Carson Willich. His visit to Iowa State has been postponed twice but he was able to make the trip this past weekend.
Catch up on how it went and what it means for Kansas State - HERE.
NUGGET ON JULIUS BRENTS
Earlier in the week, KSO shared some tidbits about how Julius Brents has fared his first few months in Manhattan and how his performance has been perceived inside the locker room and by others thus far.
That, the latest on Bruce Weber and more can be found in this week's Three and Out.
Prizefighter of the Week ⤵️— K-State Football (@KStateFB) February 22, 2021
Julius Brents (@Jbrents_18)#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/1ta83MgJRi
NEW OFFERS
Kansas State made a few new football offers this week.
Two of them were to quarterbacks Zach Pyron and Jacob Knuth. The others were made to Parker Brailsford, Chase Androff, Zane Durant and 2023 running back Sergio Snider.
Not only that, Bruce Weber and company were active, too. Two new basketball offers were extended to point guards Kidtrell Blocker and Alston Mason.
KSO's Grant Flanders has the latest on Mason and the latest on Blocker at KSO. A recruiting notebook on the basketball side was also posted by Flanders.
WIN AGAINST OKLAHOMA AND LOSS TO WEST VIRGINIA
It was a 1-1 week for the basketball team, which included a win over No. 7 Oklahoma.
Bruce Weber and company started the week on Tuesday night when they beat Oklahoma, 62-57. The Wildcats are starting to own Oklahoma in Bramlage Coliseum as the win extends their winning streak over the Sooners in Manhattan to eight years in a row.
Without Nijel Pack on Saturday due to an eye infection, the Wildcats struggled offensively in a 65-43 loss to West Virginia.
Next up is a date with Iowa State on Saturday afternoon.
NOTE ON WESLEY CARDET
One of the top basketball targets remaining is West Oaks Academy guard/wing Wesley Cardet.
K-State has remained competitive for his services throughout his recruitment. There has been a recent development in his recruitment process that could make it drag out a bit longer.
Find out all that and more in this week's basketball recruiting notebook.
LINEBACKER DISCUSSION
Spring football starts in just a few days and we're sorting through the storylines entering the period that is critical for programs across America.
One of the main areas that will draw much attention is what happens at linebacker. There's a lot of new faces and there are some key exits as well. Steve Stanard has his work cut out for him.
We jumped in and tackled some of the major questions that the group will face entering the 2021 season.