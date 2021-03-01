TRUMAIN CARROLL HIRED AS STRENGTH COACH

On Monday Kansas State announced Trumain Carroll as the new football strength and conditioning coach. Carroll is replacing Chris Dawson, who left K-State to go to UCF for the same role. Carroll comes to Manhattan from USF and has also been the strength and conditioning coach for SMU and Arkansas. Our story on his hiring can be found here.

NEW QUARTERBACK OFFERS

Quarterback recruiting has been a little slow in the 2022 cycle. Two new offers went out to signal-callers this week. Those offers went to South Dakota native Jacob Knuth and Alabama native Zach Pyron. However, Knuth did verbally commit to Minnesota on Saturday night. KSO's Derek Young caught up with both quarterbacks and you can read them at these links.

NEW KANSAS TOP 10 REVEALED

Rivals released their new Kansas Top 10 prospects for the 2022 cycle. With Dasan McCullough moving to Indiana, there is a new number one ranked player in Kansas. Who is the new number one player? Who were the biggest movers? Find out here.

NOTE ON CARSON WILLICH

One of the top prospects for Kansas State is Blue Springs linebacker Carson Willich. His visit to Iowa State has been postponed twice but he was able to make the trip this past weekend. Catch up on how it went and what it means for Kansas State - HERE.

NUGGET ON JULIUS BRENTS

Earlier in the week, KSO shared some tidbits about how Julius Brents has fared his first few months in Manhattan and how his performance has been perceived inside the locker room and by others thus far. That, the latest on Bruce Weber and more can be found in this week's Three and Out.

NEW OFFERS

WIN AGAINST OKLAHOMA AND LOSS TO WEST VIRGINIA

It was a 1-1 week for the basketball team, which included a win over No. 7 Oklahoma. Bruce Weber and company started the week on Tuesday night when they beat Oklahoma, 62-57. The Wildcats are starting to own Oklahoma in Bramlage Coliseum as the win extends their winning streak over the Sooners in Manhattan to eight years in a row. Without Nijel Pack on Saturday due to an eye infection, the Wildcats struggled offensively in a 65-43 loss to West Virginia. Next up is a date with Iowa State on Saturday afternoon.

NOTE ON WESLEY CARDET

One of the top basketball targets remaining is West Oaks Academy guard/wing Wesley Cardet. K-State has remained competitive for his services throughout his recruitment. There has been a recent development in his recruitment process that could make it drag out a bit longer. Find out all that and more in this week's basketball recruiting notebook.

LINEBACKER DISCUSSION