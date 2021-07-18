Wildcat Weekly Review: June 12 - July 18

BIG 12 MEDIA DAYS

The Big 12 Media Days that took place last week in Arlington, Texas were a rousing success for every team not named Kansas at AT&T Stadium. Chris Klieman Klieman put a lot of praise towards quarterbacks Skylar Thompson and Will Howard for the progress both have made throughout this offseason. Klieman mentioned how strong the Wildcats could be upfront this season returning nine contributing members to the offensive line. A position group that is being led by senior Noah Johnson who also received praise from Klieman at the media days as well. To hear all of what Coach Klieman had to say throughout the event, KSO's Grant Flanders produced three videos highlighting Kansas State's head coach's conversations with the media last week that you can see here. You can also check out additional information on what Klieman had to say from KSO's Derek Young here.

Skylar Thompson and Jahron McPherson The major emphasis for these two was consistency, as they both touched on it in their sidebar interviews. Both Thompson and Jahron McPherson labeled it as being the biggest step that the team needs to take to be successful next season. McPherson also shared how practice habits become game reality, so how they practice will influence how they perform through the season overall. Julius Brents was a large part of the conversation, too. Thompson called him a quarterback's nightmare due to his size and ability to be aggressive at the line of scrimmage. KSO's Drew Galloway gave more insight into these two at the media days here.

With ties to Kansas State, it's no surprise that we saw 2024 quarterback Asher Weiner receive an offer from K-State. "It is very exciting to get an offer, especially from Kansas State because of the success that Coach (Chris) Klieman has had as a coach," Weiner said. "It means a lot to get an offer from a really good coaching staff." Weiner's father, Todd Weiner played football for the Wildcats, and his mother Sunny Jacobson played basketball for Kansas State as well. Asher's most recent connection to K-State is through his brother, Austin Weiner, who is currently about to begin his freshman year in Manhattan. To read the full story on Asher's offer, KSO's Drew Galloway gave us a breakdown here.



Along with Asher, Kansas State basketball made a move toward 2023 guard Zaide Lowery out of Springfield, Missouri. Lowery has received attention from three other schools in Wisconsin, Missouri State and Marquette. Missouri State and Marquette have offered as well.

IMATORBHEBHE LISTED AS TOP TIGHT END TRANSFER

K-State has been staying active in the transfer portal for the upcoming 2021 season. One of the bigger pickups for the Wildcats has been tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe. "Bhebhe", as coach Chris Klieman referred to him as at Big 12 Media Days, was recently listed as the fifth-best transfer tight end by Rivals. The article, written by Rivals' Mike Farrell, highlighted "Bhebhe", as well as other tight-end transfers such as Arizona State commit Jalin Conyers and SMU commit Grant Calcaterra. See Farrell's full list of top 10 transfer portal tight-ends here.

MONTAVIOUS MURPHY ENTERS THE TRANSFER PORTAL

Kansas State basketball lost yet another player from the 2019 class to the transfer portal when redshirt sophomore Montavious Murphy announced his departure on Twitter earlier in the week. With him out the door, K-State has now lost every recruit from the Class of 2019, which also included Dajuan Gordon, David Sloan, Antonio Gordon and Goodnews Kpegeol.