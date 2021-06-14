Wildcat Weekly Review: June 7 - June 13

NICK HERZOG COMMITS TO NORTHWESTERN

In a bit of a surprise, Blue Valley offensive lineman Nick Herzog committed to Northwestern on Thursday. He committed to the Big 10 Wildcats after his official visit last weekend. The rising senior from the Kansas City metro also had official visits planned to Kansas State, Stanford and Iowa, but canceled all of them after making his college choice and only taking one trip after the dead period.

VISIT RECAPS

THREE NEW OFFERS AT THIRD ELITE CAMP

After the second Kansas State elite camp saw nobody grab an offer from the Wildcats, three were extended a scholarship at the Under the Lights elite camp on June 12. They were 2023 Iowa linebacker Asa Newsom, and 2023 in-state offensive linemen Camden Beebe and Calvin Clements.

NEW GRAD TRANSFER LANDED

K-State has landed a new graduate transfer defensive back in the form of Cincere Mason. Mason comes to Manhattan from Kennesaw State with plenty of experience, as he started 29 of his 31 career games for the Owls. It all came together over the weekend for the FCS standout. On a visit to Kansas State, he worked out for the defensive coaches and was offered soon afterwards and wasted little time accepting a spot on the Wildcat roster.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+S1NV8J+SnCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNmhabjNUV3Bs QSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzZoWm4zVFdwbEE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg REVVQ0UgKEBDaW5jZXJlTWFzb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQ2luY2VyZU1hc29uL3N0YXR1cy8xNDA0MTUwMzM2NTA4NTQyOTg2 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

NEW OFFERS

It was a little lighter on offers this week for K-State than last week. The new offers were to Asa Newsom, Camden Beebe, Calvin Clements, Damonic Williams, Aaron Austin and Malik Leverett.

RYLAN GRIFFEN VISIT RECAP

Don't forget about basketball recruiting this month. Bruce Weber and company hosted their first official visitor and it was a big one in Rivals100 guard Rylan Griffen. Grant Flanders caught up with Griffen about his official visit.

ANOTHER HOOPS VISITOR