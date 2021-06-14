Wildcat Weekly Review: June 7 - June 13
NICK HERZOG COMMITS TO NORTHWESTERN
In a bit of a surprise, Blue Valley offensive lineman Nick Herzog committed to Northwestern on Thursday. He committed to the Big 10 Wildcats after his official visit last weekend.
The rising senior from the Kansas City metro also had official visits planned to Kansas State, Stanford and Iowa, but canceled all of them after making his college choice and only taking one trip after the dead period.
VISIT RECAPS
Every single update on each visitor to K-State for the month of June can be found here.
They include thoughts from offensive lineman Brandon Best, offensive lineman Braden Miller, defensive backs Terian Williams and Kaleb Purdy, receiver Grant Page and linebacker Kadin Bailey.
THREE NEW OFFERS AT THIRD ELITE CAMP
After the second Kansas State elite camp saw nobody grab an offer from the Wildcats, three were extended a scholarship at the Under the Lights elite camp on June 12.
They were 2023 Iowa linebacker Asa Newsom, and 2023 in-state offensive linemen Camden Beebe and Calvin Clements.
NEW GRAD TRANSFER LANDED
K-State has landed a new graduate transfer defensive back in the form of Cincere Mason. Mason comes to Manhattan from Kennesaw State with plenty of experience, as he started 29 of his 31 career games for the Owls.
It all came together over the weekend for the FCS standout. On a visit to Kansas State, he worked out for the defensive coaches and was offered soon afterwards and wasted little time accepting a spot on the Wildcat roster.
NEW OFFERS
It was a little lighter on offers this week for K-State than last week.
The new offers were to Asa Newsom, Camden Beebe, Calvin Clements, Damonic Williams, Aaron Austin and Malik Leverett.
RYLAN GRIFFEN VISIT RECAP
Don't forget about basketball recruiting this month. Bruce Weber and company hosted their first official visitor and it was a big one in Rivals100 guard Rylan Griffen. Grant Flanders caught up with Griffen about his official visit.
ANOTHER HOOPS VISITOR
Kansas State isn't finished with visitors this month. Grant Flanders gets you primed for a visit preview of another top target here.